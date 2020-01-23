Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 million.

Shares of PFBC stock opened at $62.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $901.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $41.98 and a twelve month high of $60.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

PFBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Preferred Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

