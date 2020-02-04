Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.60.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

PFBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James cut Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of PFBC traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.20. 140,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,991. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.03 and a 200-day moving average of $54.55. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $41.98 and a one year high of $64.50. The firm has a market cap of $921.06 million, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $42.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.94%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 28.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,483 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 14.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 23.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 861.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 56,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio