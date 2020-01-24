Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Sets New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $64.50 and last traded at $63.06, with a volume of 22160 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.09.

The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFBC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,870,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,330,000 after buying an additional 6,187 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 276,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,083,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,117,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,051,000 after buying an additional 31,589 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $901.65 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.96 and its 200 day moving average is $53.88.

About Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

