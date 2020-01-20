Preferred Bank (PFBC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) is scheduled to announce its Q4 2019 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $60.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.20. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $41.98 and a twelve month high of $60.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

