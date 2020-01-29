Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 35.4% from the December 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLPC. BidaskClub lowered Preformed Line Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered Preformed Line Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLPC traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,333. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.20. Preformed Line Products has a 12 month low of $45.12 and a 12 month high of $76.60. The stock has a market cap of $291.52 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $119.22 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire and related hardware products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

