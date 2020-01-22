Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PFODF) Trading Up 5.2%

Premier Foods Plc (OTCMKTS:PFODF)’s share price traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.54, 1,031 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 18,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.42.

Premier Foods Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PFODF)

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery and Sweet Treats segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavourings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

