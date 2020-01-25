PREMIER FOODS P/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PREMIER FOODS P/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Premier Foods plc, along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the manufacturing, processing, and distribution of food and beverage products in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The Company operates in three divisions: Grocery, Hovis and Chilled. Grocery division is comprised of cakes, soups, vegetables, stocks, gravies, spreads, desserts. Hovis segment is comprised of wrapped bread, morning goods, and frozen part-baked products. The chilled segment is comprised of chilled and frozen meat-free products and chilled ready meal. The top brands offered by the company include: Hovis, Mr. Kipling, Quorn, Sharwoods, Cadbury, Bisto, Branston, Ambrosia, Loyd Grossman and Batchelors. Premier Foods plc is headquartered in St Albans, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PRRFY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PREMIER FOODS P/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of PREMIER FOODS P/ADR in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of PRRFY stock opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $406.43 million, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.14. PREMIER FOODS P/ADR has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $2.70.

