Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) PT Lowered to C$4.25

Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Fundamental Research reiterated a buy rating and set a C$3.24 price objective on shares of Premier Gold Mines in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of PG stock traded down C$0.05 on Wednesday, hitting C$1.63. The stock had a trading volume of 274,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.56. Premier Gold Mines has a 52-week low of C$1.41 and a 52-week high of C$2.55.

Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$18.75 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Premier Gold Mines will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ewan Stewart Downie acquired 17,500 shares of Premier Gold Mines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,217,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,381,111.50.

Premier Gold Mines Company Profile

Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in the Southeast of Magdalena de Kino, in Sonora State, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Greenstone Gold property, which includes the Hardrock project located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

