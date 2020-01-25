Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

PINC has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Premier in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $43.00 price target on shares of Premier and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $35.72 on Thursday. Premier has a 52 week low of $27.37 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.19.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Premier had a net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 51.84%. The company had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Premier will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 1,985 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $73,484.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,948.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 84,366 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $3,173,005.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,253,941.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,555,484. Corporate insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Premier during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Premier by 160.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Premier during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Premier during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Premier during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. 53.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Premier (PINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com