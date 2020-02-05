Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.76-2.89 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.84. The company issued revenue guidance of +1-5% yr/yr to ~$1.235-1.284 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion.Premier also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.76-2.89 EPS.

NASDAQ PINC traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,221,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.95. Premier has a twelve month low of $27.37 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.50 million. Premier had a net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 51.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Premier will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Premier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Premier from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Premier in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Premier from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Premier from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Premier currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.60.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 84,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $3,173,005.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,941.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $73,484.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,948.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,700 shares of company stock worth $3,555,484 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

