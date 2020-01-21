Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $44.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PINC. Canaccord Genuity raised Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird cut Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $43.00 target price on Premier and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $36.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.38. Premier has a 1 year low of $27.37 and a 1 year high of $42.00.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.50 million. Premier had a negative return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 84,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $3,173,005.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,941.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 8,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $301,594.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,448,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,555,484. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Premier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Premier by 160.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Premier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Premier by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Premier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 53.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

