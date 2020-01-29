Premier Veterinary Group (LON:PVG) Shares Up 0.9%

Premier Veterinary Group PLC (LON:PVG) shares shot up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 55.40 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 55.50 ($0.73), 12,329 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 71% from the average session volume of 43,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55 ($0.72).

The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 million and a PE ratio of -2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 58.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 54.84.

About Premier Veterinary Group (LON:PVG)

Premier Veterinary Group plc provides various services to third party veterinary practices in the United Kingdom, the United States, Denmark, the Netherlands, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Germany. It offers Premier Pet Care Plan, a structured preventative healthcare program for cats, dogs, and rabbits; and non-medical services to other veterinary practices.

