Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target Raised to C$91.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$94.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of TSE PBH traded up C$1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$95.86. 83,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,569. Premium Brands has a 12-month low of C$69.01 and a 12-month high of C$98.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$91.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$92.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.90.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$968.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$956.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Premium Brands will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is an increase from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 83.20%.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, and baking and sushi products.

