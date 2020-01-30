Prescott General Partners Llc Sells 15,000 Shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) Stock

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.39, for a total transaction of $6,815,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Prescott General Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 23rd, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 15,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.24, for a total transaction of $6,873,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 15,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.98, for a total transaction of $6,764,700.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 15,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.07, for a total transaction of $6,751,050.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.85, for a total transaction of $4,448,500.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.21, for a total transaction of $4,392,100.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.71, for a total transaction of $4,347,100.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 9,500 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.64, for a total transaction of $4,129,080.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.63, for a total transaction of $4,346,300.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.62, for a total transaction of $4,416,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CACC opened at $461.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.67. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a 12 month low of $385.36 and a 12 month high of $509.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 29.49 and a quick ratio of 29.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $443.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $453.38.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $8.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $378.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.69 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 44.69% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 34.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth about $1,431,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

CACC has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance to $472.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Credit Acceptance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $444.17.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

