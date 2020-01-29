President Energy (LON:PPC) Earns Add Rating from Peel Hunt

President Energy (LON:PPC)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of President Energy in a research report on Monday.

PPC stock opened at GBX 4.13 ($0.05) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.31, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. President Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 9.33 ($0.12). The company has a market cap of $46.94 million and a P/E ratio of 13.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.71.

President Energy Company Profile

President Energy PLC engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds interests in the Pirity and Hernandarias concessions located in the Pirity Sub-Basin in Paraguay; the CNO-8 Puesto Guardian, and Matorras and Ocultar licenses in Argentina; and the Las Bases and Puesto Prado Concessions in Rio Negro Province, Argentina.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?