President Energy (LON:PPC) Given Add Rating at Peel Hunt

President Energy (LON:PPC)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of President Energy in a research report on Monday.

Shares of PPC opened at GBX 4.15 ($0.05) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.31. The firm has a market cap of $47.11 million and a PE ratio of 13.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.82. President Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 9.80 ($0.13).

President Energy Company Profile

President Energy PLC engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds interests in the Pirity and Hernandarias concessions located in the Pirity Sub-Basin in Paraguay; the CNO-8 Puesto Guardian, and Matorras and Ocultar licenses in Argentina; and the Las Bases and Puesto Prado Concessions in Rio Negro Province, Argentina.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments