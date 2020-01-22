President Energy (LON:PPC) Receives Corporate Rating from FinnCap

President Energy (LON:PPC)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by stock analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of President Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of LON PPC opened at GBX 4.15 ($0.05) on Monday. President Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 9.80 ($0.13). The stock has a market cap of $47.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.31, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.82.

About President Energy

President Energy PLC engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds interests in the Pirity and Hernandarias concessions located in the Pirity Sub-Basin in Paraguay; the CNO-8 Puesto Guardian, and Matorras and Ocultar licenses in Argentina; and the Las Bases and Puesto Prado Concessions in Rio Negro Province, Argentina.

