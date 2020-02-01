Pressure Biosciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Pressure Biosciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS PBIO opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.05. Pressure Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.12.

Pressure Biosciences Company Profile

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops pressure cycling technology (PCT) solutions. Its PCT technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, such as cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.