Pressure Biosciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Pressure Biosciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of OTCMKTS PBIO opened at $2.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.07. Pressure Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $4.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Pressure Biosciences Company Profile

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops pressure cycling technology (PCT) solutions. Its PCT technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, such as cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.