Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) Receives $78.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PBH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

In related news, insider Paton Brett 586,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 28,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE PBH traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $40.88. The company had a trading volume of 233,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.08. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.06 and its 200-day moving average is $35.88.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $238.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.17 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a positive return on equity of 12.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

