Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) PT Raised to $106.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) had its price target increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $92.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 161.34% from the company’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PBH. ValuEngine cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

PBH opened at $40.56 on Thursday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12 month low of $26.49 and a 12 month high of $42.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.40, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.23.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $238.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paton Brett 586,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 113.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 100.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading