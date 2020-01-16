Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pretium Resources Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The Company owns the Snowfield and Brucejack Projects located in Northwest British Columbia, Canada. Its mineral interests consist of gold/copper/silver exploration projects. Pretium Resources Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PVG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Pretium Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $20.50 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Friday, November 1st. CIBC reissued a hold rating on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Scotiabank set a $15.00 price target on Pretium Resources and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Pretium Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.07.

NYSE:PVG traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,069. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of -0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Pretium Resources has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $13.83.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $132.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.97 million. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 9.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pretium Resources will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PVG. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 30.3% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,686,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,415,000 after acquiring an additional 391,775 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the third quarter worth about $1,089,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,626,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,307,000 after acquiring an additional 195,522 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the third quarter worth about $3,459,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 848.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 619,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after acquiring an additional 554,604 shares during the last quarter. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

