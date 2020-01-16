Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Price Target Raised to C$18.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Pretium Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of Pretium Resources stock traded down C$0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$13.99. 267,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,721. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.78. Pretium Resources has a 12-month low of C$8.85 and a 12-month high of C$18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$175.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$218.79 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pretium Resources will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?