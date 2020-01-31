PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 715,100 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the December 31st total of 845,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, COO William J. Naylon sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $512,960.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,837.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $648,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80 shares in the company, valued at $5,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,087 shares of company stock worth $5,466,313 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 142.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in PriceSmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 256.6% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 112.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSMT. BidaskClub lowered shares of PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine downgraded PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.85.

PSMT traded up $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $61.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,130. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.94. PriceSmart has a fifty-two week low of $48.06 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $811.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.30 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

