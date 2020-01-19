PriceSmart, Inc. Same-Store Sales Decrease by 0.1% in December (NASDAQ:PSMT)

PriceSmart’s (NASDAQ:PSMT) same-store sales decreased by 0.1% in the month of December. PriceSmart’s shares rose by 0% in the first day of trading following the news.

PSMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. TheStreet raised PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.85.

In other PriceSmart news, EVP John D. Hildebrandt sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $329,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,613.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO William J. Naylon sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $512,960.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,837.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,087 shares of company stock worth $5,466,313. 27.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PriceSmart stock opened at $64.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.94. PriceSmart has a twelve month low of $48.06 and a twelve month high of $79.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $811.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.30 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.40%. PriceSmart’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSMT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $540,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 686,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,829,000 after buying an additional 192,572 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

