Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Sets New 1-Year High at $160.60

Shares of Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 160.60 ($2.11) and last traded at GBX 160.32 ($2.11), with a volume of 1042748 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 159.40 ($2.10).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Primary Health Properties in a report on Friday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 150 ($1.97) price objective for the company. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Primary Health Properties to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 147 ($1.93) to GBX 155 ($2.04) in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Primary Health Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 160 ($2.10) target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 151 ($1.99).

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 154.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 141.08.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a GBX 1.48 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Primary Health Properties’s previous dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -0.71%.

Primary Health Properties Company Profile (LON:PHP)

Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP) is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and the leading investor in modern primary healthcare premises. The objective of the Group is to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation. PHP achieves this by investing in healthcare real estate in the UK and Ireland let on long term leases backed by a secure underlying covenant funded mostly by government bodies.

