Prime Media Group (ASX:PRT) Shares Down 2.9%

Prime Media Group Limited (ASX:PRT)’s share price traded down 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.16 ($0.11) and last traded at A$0.17 ($0.12), 487,353 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,940,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.17 ($0.12).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.44 million and a P/E ratio of 8.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$0.20.

Prime Media Group Company Profile (ASX:PRT)

Prime Media Group Limited provides commercial television broadcasting services in Australia. The company offers free-to-air television broadcasting services under the PRIME7 and GWN7 brands in regional New South Wales, the Australian Capital Territory, regional Victoria, the Gold Coast area of Southern Queensland, and regional Western Australia.

