Primeenergy Resources Corp (NASDAQ:PNRG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Primeenergy Resources Corp (NASDAQ:PNRG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the December 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

PNRG traded up $2.21 on Tuesday, reaching $147.51. The company had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.98. The company has a market cap of $299.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Primeenergy Resources has a 52-week low of $87.00 and a 52-week high of $184.20.

Primeenergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter. Primeenergy Resources had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 12.05%.

In related news, CEO Charles E. Drimal, Jr. sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $30,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,071,301. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clint Hurt sold 1,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.92, for a total transaction of $268,486.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,143 shares of company stock worth $1,383,644 over the last ninety days. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNRG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Primeenergy Resources by 9,085.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,066 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 23,804 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Primeenergy Resources by 204.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,663 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 9,843 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Primeenergy Resources by 3.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,658 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Primeenergy Resources by 22.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,473 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Primeenergy Resources by 8.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,971 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primeenergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

