Primeenergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $133.45

Primeenergy Resources Corp (NASDAQ:PNRG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $133.45 and traded as high as $150.00. Primeenergy Resources shares last traded at $150.00, with a volume of 12 shares changing hands.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.06 million, a PE ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.67.

Primeenergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Primeenergy Resources had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter.

In other Primeenergy Resources news, CEO Charles E. Drimal, Jr. sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $30,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,071,301. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clint Hurt sold 1,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.92, for a total value of $268,486.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,033 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,500. 71.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Primeenergy Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Primeenergy Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Primeenergy Resources by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,971 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Primeenergy Resources by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,473 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Primeenergy Resources by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,658 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 5.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primeenergy Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:PNRG)

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

See Also: What is a resistance level?