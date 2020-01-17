Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Primo Water in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky forecasts that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the year. Barrington Research has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PRMW. BMO Capital Markets lowered Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday. Lake Street Capital lowered Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Primo Water in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, William Blair lowered Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.17.

Shares of Primo Water stock opened at $14.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.02. Primo Water has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $16.35. The firm has a market cap of $566.04 million, a PE ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). Primo Water had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $86.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.78 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Primo Water by 176.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Primo Water in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Primo Water in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Primo Water by 26,645.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Primo Water in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?

