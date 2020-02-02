Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research lowered shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair lowered shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.17.

NASDAQ:PRMW traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.07. 810,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,841,995. Primo Water has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $16.35. The company has a market cap of $599.62 million, a PE ratio of 167.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.14.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). Primo Water had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $86.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.78 million. Analysts anticipate that Primo Water will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Primo Water by 434.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,289,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,698,000 after buying an additional 1,861,408 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the third quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the third quarter worth $544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.