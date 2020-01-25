Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.08

Shares of Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.08 and traded as high as $14.79. Primo Water shares last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 156,379 shares.

PRMW has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Primo Water presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.17.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average is $12.09. The firm has a market cap of $578.79 million, a P/E ratio of 163.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $86.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.78 million. As a group, analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRMW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Primo Water by 228.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 428,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,257,000 after buying an additional 297,766 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Primo Water during the first quarter worth $4,509,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Primo Water during the second quarter worth $2,830,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Primo Water by 8.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,400,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,527,000 after buying an additional 184,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Primo Water by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,396,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,475,000 after buying an additional 117,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRMW)

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

