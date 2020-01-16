Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $13.99, 267,474 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 20% from the average session volume of 222,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.91.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barrington Research downgraded Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Northland Securities downgraded Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Primo Water has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $555.57 million, a PE ratio of 42.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.72.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $86.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.78 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRMW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 228.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 428,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 297,766 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,509,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,830,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,400,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,527,000 after purchasing an additional 184,111 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,396,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,475,000 after purchasing an additional 117,124 shares during the period. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primo Water Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRMW)

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?