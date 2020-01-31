Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) Short Interest Update

Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 321,700 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the December 31st total of 355,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In other news, Director Brian Pratt sold 849,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $18,327,483.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,439,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,654,164.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $461,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 878,210 shares of company stock valued at $18,987,444 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Primoris Services by 12.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 9.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 2.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

PRIM stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.87. Primoris Services has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $23.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.44.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $865.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Primoris Services will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 14.12%.

PRIM has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?