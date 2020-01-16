Primorus Investments (LON:PRIM) Stock Price Down 6%

Shares of Primorus Investments PLC (LON:PRIM) dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.34 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.35 ($0.03), approximately 152,406 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,650,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.50 ($0.03).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 million and a P/E ratio of -8.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.12.

About Primorus Investments (LON:PRIM)

Primorus Investments plc, an investment company, focuses on acquiring interests in a portfolio of exploration and production projects and assets operating in the natural resources sector. It owns a 5% direct interest in Horse Hill Developments Limited, which owns a 65% participating interest and operatorship of Licence PEDL137 and the adjacent Licence PEDL246 in the Weald Basin, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Correction