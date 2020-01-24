Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY) Sets New 52-Week High at $970.00

Shares of Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (LON:PEY) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 970 ($12.76) and last traded at GBX 11.05 ($0.15), with a volume of 87111 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.20 ($0.15).

The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 million and a P/E ratio of 8.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

About Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY)

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited is an investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with long-term capital growth and an attractive dividend yield through investment in a diversified portfolio of private equity and private debt investments, which may be classified as private market investments, with a specific focus on direct investments.

