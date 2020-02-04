Principal Edge Active Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD) Announces $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Principal Edge Active Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1623 per share on Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

Principal Edge Active Income ETF stock remained flat at $$40.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 60 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,040. Principal Edge Active Income ETF has a 12-month low of $38.74 and a 12-month high of $41.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.33.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?