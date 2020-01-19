Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (NYSEARCA:IG) Trading Up 0.2%

Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (NYSEARCA:IG) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.20 and last traded at $26.20, approximately 64 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.15.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.56.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%.

