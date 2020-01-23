Principal Sustainable Momentum Index ETF (NASDAQ:PMOM) Trading 2.9% Higher

Principal Sustainable Momentum Index ETF (NASDAQ:PMOM) shares traded up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.89 and last traded at $29.84, 8,600 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 107% from the average session volume of 4,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.97 and a 200 day moving average of $28.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Principal Sustainable Momentum Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.

