Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) Hits New 12-Month High at $61.90

Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $61.90 and last traded at $61.00, with a volume of 279995 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.31.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a target price on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Principia Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Principia Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.27 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.70.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.08). Principia Biopharma had a net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Principia Biopharma Inc will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Becker purchased 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,646,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Becker purchased 77,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,754,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 46,000 shares of company stock worth $2,188,962 over the last quarter. 28.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Principia Biopharma by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 14,248 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Principia Biopharma by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Principia Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Principia Biopharma by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 17,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Principia Biopharma by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 26,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Principia Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRNB)

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

