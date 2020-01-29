Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) in a research report report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $62.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PRNB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Principia Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Principia Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.00.

NASDAQ:PRNB opened at $51.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.23 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.85. Principia Biopharma has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $64.25.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.08). Principia Biopharma had a net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Principia Biopharma will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Becker acquired 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,646,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stefani Wolff sold 5,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $272,112.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,188,962. 28.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Principia Biopharma by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 14,248 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Principia Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Principia Biopharma by 38.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 17,237 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Principia Biopharma by 138.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 26,087 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Principia Biopharma by 8.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 88,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 7,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

About Principia Biopharma

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

