Proactis (LON:PHD) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $47.18

Proactis Holdings Plc (LON:PHD)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.18 and traded as low as $46.50. Proactis shares last traded at $47.00, with a volume of 245,949 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 47.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 49.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.66. The company has a market capitalization of $43.47 million and a PE ratio of -1.63.

About Proactis (LON:PHD)

Proactis Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells business software, and provides installation and related support services in the United Kingdo, Mainland Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers speed management solutions, including procurement control services, such as supplier management, sourcing, contract management, content management, and spend analysis services; speed control solutions comprising purchase-to-pay, accounts payable automation, accelerated payment facility, and expense solutions; and adopt and succeed, sourcing, tail-spend management, and invoice capture services that streamline various aspects of buying and paying for various types of goods and services.

