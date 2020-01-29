ProAssurance Co. Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($0.94) Per Share (NYSE:PRA)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of ProAssurance in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn ($0.94) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.72. Piper Sandler has a “Underweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ProAssurance’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($1.40) EPS.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.16. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 870.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PRA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded ProAssurance from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. ProAssurance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

PRA stock opened at $31.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. ProAssurance has a 1 year low of $30.85 and a 1 year high of $45.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.97 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in ProAssurance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in ProAssurance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ProAssurance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ProAssurance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of ProAssurance by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

