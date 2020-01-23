Probiotec (ASX:PBP) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Probiotec Limited (ASX:PBP) rose 8.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$2.15 ($1.52) and last traded at A$2.15 ($1.52), approximately 437,866 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.98 ($1.40).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$1.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.51 million and a P/E ratio of 12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.62, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

About Probiotec (ASX:PBP)

Probiotec Limited develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical, consumer health, and nutraceutical products in Australia and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Contract Manufacture, and Obesity and Weight Management. It primarily engages in the contract manufacturing of pharmaceutical, food, and animal nutrition products for pharmaceutical and food companies; manufacture and sale of a range of obesity and weight management products in various channels, including FMCG, pharmacy, health food stores, and online; and provision of Celebrity Slim and Impromy weight loss programs.

