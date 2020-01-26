Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) PT Raised to $143.00 at Citigroup

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $138.00 to $143.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.27% from the company’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.86.

Shares of PG stock opened at $125.14 on Friday. Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $92.97 and a 12-month high of $127.00. The company has a market capitalization of $311.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 936,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $115,977,003.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,247,348 shares of company stock valued at $154,656,137. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PG. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 626.9% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.4% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds