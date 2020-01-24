Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.88-5.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $70.391-71.068 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.63 billion.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $124.71.

PG traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.50. 3,587,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,917,781. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $92.97 and a 1-year high of $127.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.67, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $6,200,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,415,379.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 936,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $115,977,003.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,247,348 shares of company stock worth $154,656,137 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?

