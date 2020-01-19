Procyon (OTCMKTS:PCYN) Shares Down 13.4%

Procyon Corp (OTCMKTS:PCYN)’s share price fell 13.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26, 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 21% from the average session volume of 1,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.25.

About Procyon (OTCMKTS:PCYN)

Procyon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets proprietary medical products for use in the treatment of pressure ulcers, stasis ulcers, wounds, dermatitis, inflammation, and other skin problems primarily in the United States. The company offers advanced skin and wound care products, including the hydrogel wound dressing products, post op surgical kits, saline wound washes, care lotions, and barrier lotions to promote healing in wound and problematic skin conditions under the AMERIGEL brand name.

