Proficient Alpha Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PAACU) Trading 0.2% Higher

Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PAACU)’s share price traded up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.36 and last traded at $10.36, 2,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 233% from the average session volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average of $10.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAACU. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Proficient Alpha Acquisition during the second quarter worth $721,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Proficient Alpha Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,005,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Proficient Alpha Acquisition during the second quarter worth $2,803,000.

Proficient Alpha Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PAACU)

Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify businesses that provide financial services in Asia, primarily Mainland China and Hong Kong.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?

