Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.50 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “Profire Energy, Inc. manufactures, installs and services oilfield combustion management systems and related burner products. The Company’s products aid oil and natural gas producers in the safe and efficient development and transportation of carbon-based fuels. Its products include Profire 2100 and the Profire 1100, Profire 1100i and fuel-trains or valve-trains, which comprise piping, valves, and controls related to the process of providing fuel to burners, as well as having safety controllers to monitor operations. Profire Energy, Inc. is based in Lindon, Utah. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Profire Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Shares of PFIE stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $1.40. 6,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,968. The company has a market capitalization of $74.18 million, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.52. Profire Energy has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1.55.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 million. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 10.63%. On average, analysts predict that Profire Energy will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in Profire Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,243,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 21,814 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Profire Energy by 45.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 680,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 211,515 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Profire Energy by 17.1% during the third quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 234,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Profire Energy by 12.0% during the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 608,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Profire Energy during the second quarter valued at about $927,000. 40.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner-management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex and multi-faceted oilfield appliances; safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, and other combustion related equipment; and chemical-management systems to monitor and manage chemical-injection process to ensure that optimal levels of chemicals are injected.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Profire Energy (PFIE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com