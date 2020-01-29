Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medicl in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of PROF opened at $13.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.06. Profound Medicl has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19.

Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter.

About Profound Medicl

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures in Canada, Germany, and Finland. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids and nerves, and palliative pain treatment for patients with metastatic bone disease.

